The law of marriage

A woman is bound to her husband as long as he lives. But if her husband dies, she is free to marry anyone she wishes, but he must belong to the Lord (1 Cor 7:39, NIV).

Marriage was instituted by God Himself, for our joy in companionship, procreation, multiplied strength and fulfillment in every areas of our lives. The Bible, in several places says “Two are better than one,” “Marriage is honorable in all, and it is not good for a man to be alone” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10; Hebrews 13:4; Genesis 2:18).

God, who instituted marriage has laid down His basic laws by which it should run to bring maximum happiness joy and fulfillment. This is fundamental to this: for this reason shall a man leave his father and mother, and cleave to his wife: and they twain shall be one flesh” (Matthew 19:5).

These two shall be one flesh. When this rule is violated marriage runs into real trouble. It is like violating the manufacturer’s rule of using your electronic appliance. When a marriage involves more than two people in conjugal union, there is fundamental crisis which only true repentance can resolve. A woman is bound to her husband as long as he is alive. The same goes for the man. Violating this basic rule is what has filled our society with broken hearts, broken lives, broken homes, and delinquent children who carry their hurt into the next generation, with a calamitous band-wagon effect. The spiral results of lack of marital chastity is a stench in the nostril of God Most High.

As a true believer in Christ who loves and fears the Lord, make sure you are faithful to God and your marital partner no matter the pressure to do otherwise and the Lord will bless your home in every way.

If you have been unfaithful in any way, you should truly repent of the ugly sin, sincerely turn from your evil way, and live your life as a faithful believer in Christ henceforth. May you find the mercy of the Lord. May your home be truly blessed.

Marriage is honourable in all, and the bed undefiled: but whoremongers and adulterers God will judge (Hebrews 13:4).

