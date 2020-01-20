Breaking News
Teenager docked for allegedly stealing pineapples

An 18-year-old boy, Mathew Abiodun, who allegedly stole pineapples worth N310,000, from his employer, on Monday, appeared in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, who resides at Mile 12, is charged with theft.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the offence was committed between October 2019 and January 2020 at Jakande Market, Ikosi in Ketu area of Lagos.

Perezi alleged that the defendant was apprehended by the complainant, Mr Jelilii Adediran after some neighbours noticed the defendant’s suspicious movements concerning his pineapple business.

“The defendant normally eats the pineapples whenever the complainant is not around and claims that they were rotten,” the prosecutor said.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Bukola Mogaji admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000, with one surety in like sum.

Mogaji adjourned the case until Feb.21 for mention.

