Team Nigeria crashes out of 2020 Olympic’s volleyball qualifiers

Nigerian women’s national volleyball team crashed out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers in Cameroon on Thursday after losing 0-3 to Kenya in a riveting match that tested both sides well.

The Team Nigeria lost all the three sets of their last match to their counterpart Kenya in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

They lost 15-25 in the first set, 21-25 in the second and 12-25 in the last set.

The Kenya team is now qualified to represent Africa in the 2020 Olympics Game.

They won all their games in the competition in Cameroon to show their supremacy in the sport in the continent.

NAN reports that Team Nigeria only won one game out of four matches in the Olympic qualifiers.

A total of five countries participated at the 2020 CAVB Tokyo Women’s Volleyball Qualification Tournament.

The countries are Nigeria, Egypt, Botswana, Kenya and the host Cameroon.

The 2020 Olympic qualifiers which started on Monday ended on Thursday.

