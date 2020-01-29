TAJBank opens National Assembly branch

Kindly Share This Story:

TAJBank, Nigeria’s second Non –Interest financial institution has opened its 3rdoffice in less than two months of operations at the National Assembly in Abuja recently.

The formal launch of the branch which held in the TAJBank office at the National Assembly Complex had in attendance, The Clerk of the House of Representatives, Mohammed Ataba Sani-Omololu, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alhaji Tanko Isiaku Gwamna, and members of the TAJBank Board of Directors.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of TAJBank, Alhaji Tanko Isiaku Gwamna, said “We are delighted to be here today, beyond the fact that this is a laudable achievement, we are driven by the need to discover and maximise opportunities to deliver the superior benefits of Non-Interest Banking as well as avail our esteemed customers the opportunity to enjoy our outstanding customer service which has become one of the strongest pillars of our institution. As such, it was only expected that we would identify such veritable platforms as this in order to continue driving the full benefits of financial integration.

Founder and Chief Operations Officer of the bank, Mr Hamid Joda noted that, “It is indicative that in this short period of business operations we have received such a massive amount of support and encouragement from various bodies and individuals within and outside the country. It is this support and encouragement that drives us as a young financial institution operating in a unique niche as we rapidly expand our frontiers and deliver on our mission to continually provide the very best of products and services to our customers.

Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of TAJBank, Mr Sherif Idi, acknowledged that the Nigeria financial industry while still challenging, also presented a myriad of exciting opportunities.”We’re bullishly taking charge of such identified opportunities to ‘thrive and drive’ which is one of our internal maxims. In our dynamic business environment, creating products and services that fully resonate with our customers while addressing their needs is a priority. We are pleased with the satisfaction rate and the valuable feedback we have received so far on our brand and its numerous service offerings.”

