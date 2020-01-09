Support Okowa, Ossai urges Ogboru

Kindly Share This Story:

The Special Assistant on Special Duties Media to the Delta State Governor, Mr Ossai Ovie Success has urged the Delta State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Chief Great Ogboru, to support the Delta State Governor Okowa in building a stronger Delta.

Ossai made this known at Asaba shortly after the Governor Victory at the Supreme Court Abuja.

According to Ossai, There is time for Election and there is time for governance.

“The affirmation of the Delta State Governor re-election victory by the Supreme court is an end to any legal battle .

It is paramount for the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Chief Great Ogboru to join Governor Okowa in building a stronger Delta State.”

“Irrespective of our Political differences, Delta State belongs to all and every Deltan has a role to play in the development of her state.

Ogboru is a great Deltan and I believe before contesting for and he needs to contribute his quota to Delta Good Governance.

The Development of Delta State doesn’t depend on the Governor alone but all Deltans that is why we don’t have to be a Governor to contribute to the Development of Delta State. ” he said while Congratulating the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa on his Victory at the Supreme Court.

