Sudanese judges, others killed in plane crash

A plane carrying Sudanese judges and injured people crashed on Thursday in the Darfur region of Sudan, with all those onboard killed.

The Sudanese Red Crescent said the Antonov plane was travelling from the city of El Geneina – located in the west of Sudan, near the border with Chad – to the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The aircraft was transporting people injured in a tribal conflict in Darfur to Khartoum for treatment.

The plane’s crew comprised three Sudanese army officers.

It was not immediately clear how many people the plane had been transporting. (NAN)

Vanguard

