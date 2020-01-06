Student dies as fire razes school dormitory in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

An 11-year-old student, Chigozie Anyichie, has been killed in a fire outbreak at the Patterson Memorial Grammar School, Awada, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Haruna, who confirmed the incident, said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang, has commiserated with the family of the deceased and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

Haruna said the incident was reported by the school Principal, Rev. Cajetan Anuforo.

He said a section of the school dormitory was destroyed, adding that the incident happened when the students were out in the field for night prayers.

According to him, the fire was eventually put out by staff and students of the school who later discovered that Chigozie Anyichie, who did not go out with other students for the prayers, was caught up in the inferno.

The deceased, the Command’s spokesman, said was burnt beyond recognition.

He added: “Police detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Awada Division, CSP Tony Adeyi visited the scene and took the victim to the hospital where he was certified dead by a medical doctor. The corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for postmortem examination.

“The cause of the fire and value of property destroyed had not been ascertained.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: