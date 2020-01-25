Kindly Share This Story:

Steven Chuks is a Nigerian actor, Content creator, host, Comedian and vlogger. He is a native of Anambra State, Nigeria and an only son to a family of three.

He studied Theatre Arts in the University of Lagos, Steve began his vlogging career in 2013 when he opened a YouTube channel where he was only vlogging. In 2014, he started the Steve Chuks show and then the comedy skits.

He also has a career in acting featuring in his first movie ” to have and hold” produced by Africa Magic and directed by Alex mouth, Hush, industreet, the agony.

In 2018, Steve began his stage play, ‘I be man’, which talks about toxic masculinity and has since been widely accepted!

Steve is also an Editor of the magazine Radronline. He is renowned for making skit videos that are centered on women and how they react to different situations.

In his skits, he plays a classy feminine character named “Cleopatra” and also as an elderly woman named “Madam gold” amongst many other characters.

