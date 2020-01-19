Stakeholders condemn setting Nsukka PDP office on fire

Kindly Share This Story:

Some stakeholders in Nsukka Local Government of Enugu State have criticised the burning of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nsukka office on Saturday.

The stakeholders made the commendation in Nsukka on Sunday while briefing newsmen, and urged security agencies in the area to ensure that the perpetrators of such heinous crime were arrested and persecuted.

Mr Chinedu Nwamba representing Nsukka East Constituency in Enugu State House of Assembly condemned the motive behind the fire.

“Nsukka members of PDP have been speaking with one voice, so I don’t know what must have motivated the person(s) to go to the extent of setting the party house ablaze.

“The law enforcement agencies should ensure that miscreants behind the heinous act are arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

Nwamba said for the fact that stakeholders in Nsukka endorsed Chief Patrick Omeje as the PDP chairmanship candidate for the Feb. 29 LG election in Enugu State did not stop any aspirant from contesting the party primary.

“The party has not shut out any party member from contesting Nsukka LG chairmanship position in the forthcoming PDP primary,” he said.

The legislator said Nsukka PDP stakeholders recently agreed in a meeting that Omeje who is the immediate past chairman of the council should go for second term having performed very well.

“I do not know why few people wanted to create disaffection in the party because of their selfish interests.

“If any member feels uncomfortable with the decision of stakeholders, such member is not a loyal party member and as such should look for another political party to join,” he said.

Also, Mr Emma Ugwuerua representing Nsukka West in Enugu State House of Assembly condemned in totality the action of those behind the fire as no reason whatsoever would justify such criminal act.

Ugwuerua also condemned the recent carrying of mock coffin of Omeje by misguided youths on alleged protest of his endorsement by stakeholders.

“Those behind putting the party office on fire as well as protesting against the decision of stakeholders are not loyal party members but enemies of the party.

“If you are a party member and you do not respect decision of stakeholders then whose decision will you obey?

“My happiness is that the decision by stakeholders to adopt Omeje as party chairmanship candidate for the forthcoming LG poll in Enugu State was done during stakeholders meeting and not in secret,” he said.

He explained that endorsing Omeje did not stop any aspirant who believed he or she would be more popular than Omeje from contesting with him in the party primary.

“PDP in Nsukka will allow every chairmanship and councillorship aspirant cleared by the party to participate in the forthcoming party primary,” Ugwuerua said.

Mr Fabian Onah, the PDP Chairman in Nsukka LGA said he was surprised that any member of the party would contemplate on how to set party office on fire.

“Everything in my office, chairs, tables vital documents were destroyed by that fire on Saturday morning.

“The party has not stopped member from contesting for chairmanship or councillorship in the forthcoming party primary.

“So I wonder why some people will go to the extent of setting party office on fire,” he said.

Onah promised that the party leadership in the state would do everything within its power to fish out those that set the fire.

