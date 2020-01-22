Solskjaer hits back at Wright: ‘I never put myself before the team’

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has never put himself “before the team” after criticism from Ian Wright.

Former Arsenal striker Wright claimed on the BBC that Solskjaer “put himself above Marcus Rashford’s health” after the England international suffered a stress fracture to his back.

The 22-year-old picked up the injury which will rule him out for at least six weeks after being introduced as a second-half substitute for Man Utd in the midweek FA Cup third-round replay win over Wolves.

But Solskjaer has insisted that Rashford was convinced he was fine to come on against Wolves. “I never put myself before the team,” Solskjaer said.

“I always put the team and the club before anything else. We have to manage players every single day, loads of things that Ian Wright doesn’t know about. This one is just one of those unfortunate things.

“Marcus has had minor discomfort in his back since the Burnley game on December 28. We’ve had scans and monitored him. There’s not been any injury there.” Solskjaer said.

“He was very, very adamant that, if needed, he could do at least half an hour against Wolves because we want to go through in the FA Cup.

“That is what you do when you play for Man United. Every time you play you put your body on the line.

“I have suffered some injuries for the club. But I cannot micromanage every single player.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: