Singer, P Tee Money buys brand new Bentley for his mother

United States based Nigerian musician, P Tee Money, has bought his mother, Mrs. Evelyn a brand new Bentley Bentayga as a surprise new year gift.

P Tee Money who just released a new collaborative single titled ‘Money with pat-e’ explained his motive behind acquiring such a luxury automobile for his mother.

“The most important woman in your life deserves to be spoiled with something far more meaningful than yet another scented candle before settling on a standard Christmas/New Year gift. Since no one appreciates sentiments like Moms, all of these gift ideas personalized or otherwise are packed with a warm heart”, he said.

He added; “There’s a good chance that your mom doesn’t want you to spend too much time, money, or stress picking out the perfect present. P Tee Money surprised his mum, Evelyn, with a brand new Bentley Bentayga SUV as a Christmas gift in addition to other cars parked on her drive way in Delta State.

Speaking further, he said; “A man’s mother is the best girlfriend he will ever have. Parents sacrifice a lot to ensure their children have the best in life and a great future. Although no amount of money can ever be enough to repay parents for the work they did in raising us. Some people choose to convey their thanks with pricey gifts.”

According to P Tee Money’s publicist, Semako Asogba, his overjoyed mother was speechless and moved to tears.

The singer, who recently celebrated his birthday in October, has been flourishing in his career after many years of hard work and dedication. Now that the grass is greener on his side, he is sharing his blessings with the most important woman in her life, his mom.

Vanguard

