Simi celebrates husband, Adekunle Gold at 33

Nigerian highlife singer, songwriter and graphic designer Adekunle Kosoko, known professionally as Adekunle Gold, turned 33, yesterday, and his wife, Simi has penned a note for the love of her life.

She wrote on Instagram: “Happy birthday, Love mi. I promise to lick your face, twerk for you, listen to your songs, let you lick my face, argue about stupid movies, tickle the fuck outta you, talk about nice books, strip, stop you from dancing, and tell you I love you as much and as often as possible. So help me God. I love you. in a big manner.”

Gold as he is fondly called also penned a note to himself and shared a photo of himself swimming:

Here I am, a year older today and at peace. My life is somebody’s fairytale and I am super thankful that God is crazy about me. 💙 #AGBabyIsGod’sBaby

