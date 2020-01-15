SIFAX Group offers support for agro export

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebuka Oko

SIFAX Group has assured Nigerian farmers willing to export their agricultural produce of its readiness to support them.

This pledge was made by the management team at the just concluded Meet The Farmers Conference which was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to Mariam Afolabi, Executive Director, Compliance, SIFAX Group, who represented Taiwo Afolabi, Group Executive Vice Chairman, who was the guest speaker at the conference, the company has the capacity – experience, equipment and workforce, to help them export their goods either through the sea or by air.

READ ALSO:

She stated: “SIFAX Group is your go-to-company and one-stop export services company. We pride ourselves one of the few companies in Nigeria with complementary logistics supply chain services for exporters to various parts of the world.”

The company, in a statement said that there are not many organizations in the country that offer a bouquet of services across the logistics value chain. From port terminal management, shipping, clearing and forwarding, warehousing, haulage, off dock services, stevedoring, aviation ground handling, passenger handling, cargo/mail handling, ramp handling, among others, SIFAX Group is positioned strategically to function as a one-stop multimodal company that delivers complimentary services to the delight of clients.

On his part, Adekunle Oyinloye, the group managing director, explained that SIFAX Group has invested in the right mix of human and equipment so that it could meet the expectations of its clients.

“At both the seaport and airport, we have positioned the company as the first choice for all exporters in Nigeria. We have a long list of clients we service and also have exported produce to almost all countries in the world.

“At the airport, SAHCO Plc has the best warehouse in West Africa and also has strong partnerships with world major international airlines. At the seaport, shipping lines from across the world such as MSC, MOL and others call our terminal which has four berths and located at Tin Can Island.”

Meet The Farmers Conference is an international agriculture conference and exhibition where farmers, airlines, potential investors, logistics companies and senior government officials, among others meet to foster partnerships and development of Africa’s agricultural potential.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: