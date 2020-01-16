Sexual intimidation: OAU places lecturer on half salary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO—THE management of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun State, yesterday, placed a lecturer of the school, Olabisi Olaleye, alleged to have requested sex from a student, on half salary.

The decision, according to a source close to the university Senate, was taken, pending the outcome of an investigation.

It was gathered that Motunrayo Afolayan, a 400-Level student of the Department of International Relations in the Faculty of Administration, failed a Diplomacy Course with code IRS 305, during the 2017/2018 academic calendar while in 300 level.

She also registered the course for the 2018/2019 session, but she alleged that the lecturer threatened to fail her if she refused to lay with him.

Vanguard learned that the student visited Olaleye in his office, where she recorded their conversation, where the lecturer, who spoke in Yoruba said: “I promise you that you will fail this course three times if you refuse to sleep with me.”

Though the lecturer refused emissaries sent to plead with him on behalf of the student, but he later released her result along with others and she passed the course.

However, the lady had already reported the matter to the institution’s Centre for Gender and Policy Studies.

Why action was taken against lecturer—OAU

When Vanguard contacted the University’s spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju, he said the incident happened last year and immediately the matter was reported to the management it set up a panel to investigate it.

He also confirmed that the management placed the lecturer on half salary pending the decision of the panel.

“The lecturer has appeared before the panel, headed by Prof Yetunde Ajibade. The student has appeared too.

“Although the panel has not concluded its findings but the lecturer has been placed on half salary pending the conclusion of the panel.

“The university has vowed not to condone any issue of sexual harassment, sexual intimidation or sexual assault. That was why when she lodged the complaint with the authorities, irrespective of the fact that her result had been released eventually, the university still set up the panel to investigate the matter”, Abiodun said.

The incident comes after Prof. Richard Akindele was dismissed from the same faculty after being indicted for demanding sex from a female student to help improve her grades and was later jailed by a court for two years.

