Breaking News
Translate

Seplat set for more asset acquisitions, growth — Aavurua

On 2:54 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

Seplat
Seplat

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, an indigenous oil and gas firm listed on the Lagos and London stock exchanges, has restated its commitment to more asset acquisitions in the exploration and production space, and to organic growth.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Austin Avuru said this at the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) January Technical/Business Meeting on Mergers, Acquisitions and Divestments in E&P Business held in Lagos last week.

He  explained that one of Seplat’s key mandate is to leverage opportunities in the oil and gas industry through acquisition of more oil and gas assets.

READ ALSO:NEXIM to host export enlightenment, engagement program in Asaba 28-30 Jan

This is coming after the company announced the completion of its Eland Oil and Gas Plc’s acquisition deal on December 17, 2019.

Avuru had said “We are delighted to successfully complete the acquisition of Eland, which further enhances Seplat’s footprint in Nigeria and provides opportunities for enhanced scale, diversification and growth. We welcome our new colleagues and Nigerian partners as we look forward to working together in this exciting phase of our development.”

Addressing stakeholders at the NAPE meeting, he said: “Seplat had positioned itself as an early mover through the acquisition of a 45% operated interest in OMLs 4, 38 and 41 from Shell, Total and Agip in 2010; thus, becoming the first Nigerian independent to acquire a package of oil and gas blocks directly from the major International Oil Companies (IOCs) as part of a disposal process.”

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!