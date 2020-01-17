Breaking News
Sen. Gyang lauds security agencies over aid workers’ release

Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Istifanus Gyang, has commended security agencies for the release of abducted aid workers, Jennifer Samuel and four others from Boko Haram captivity.

Gyang in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Protocol, Mr. Musa Ashoms, particularly commended the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS)  and the Special Task Force (STF) for the gesture.

He also commends the media and all those who added a voice in calling for her release.

“I join people of goodwill to rejoice over the release of Jennifer Ukanbong Samuel, a health worker and four others who were abducted by Boko Haram.

“It is my hope and prayers that other citizens still being held by Boko Haram will be released.

“The likes of Lilian Gyang, a student of the University of Maiduguri and the famed Leah Sharibu, will, with sustained action by the security agencies and the backing of God, regain their liberty,” the lawmaker prayed.

vanguard

