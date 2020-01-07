Security guard charged with murder of motorcyclist

Kindly Share This Story:

A 25-year-old security guard, Uchenna Ikeafor, was on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, over the alleged murder of a motorcyclist.

The defendant appeared on a count charge of murder punishable with death under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court did not take his plea as the Chief Magistrate, Mrs. O. Kusanu, said she needed the advice of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

According to the Prosecutor, Mr. Jerry Emah, the alleged incident happened on Dec. 18, 2019, at noon.

Emah said that the security guard was at his duty post located at No. 2, Keshington St, Satellite Town, Lagos State, when the deceased, Mr. Mohammed Zaradeen, and some other motorcyclists attempted to drive into an estate they were not meant to ride on.

“While trying to restrain them, the defendant pulled a machete and stabbed Mohammed Zaradeen on the leg which led to his death,’’ he said.

Emah said that the deceased was taken away and buried by the other motorcyclists without informing the police.

He asked the court to remand the defendant pending the DPP’s advice.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until Feb. 6, for mention.

