Sacked Customs Inspector stages one-man protest in Ibadan

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

A Marine Inspector of Customs, Mr Bamiloye Temitope Abiodun has staged a one-man protest against the continued insistence of the Nigeria Customs Service on his dismissal since 2016.

Bamiloye who said he had made several futile attempts to make the Customs Service see reason, carried placards from Iwo-Road to Agodi area of Ibadan

He expressed shock that even though, the House of Representatives had voted for his reinstatement after investigations were carried out on the allegations against him, the Customs Service was yet to act accordingly seven months after.

Bamiloye, who was employed into the service in February 2009, pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to wade into his matter.

Some of the inscriptions on the two placards he carried read, “I plead with Nigeria Customs Service to reinstate me after three years”, “CG, Minister, kindly yield to the resolution of House of Reps”.

He presented some documents including a letter to the office of Speaker, House of Representatives, Abuja, dated 22 November 2016 and entitled “petition against my wrongful dismissal: Inspector of Customs (Marine)”, while serving at the Eastern Marine Command, Abonnema Wharf station, Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Bamiloye who had spent eight years in the service prayed the National Assembly to “review, reverse and completely annul the decision of the NCS” on his dismissal.

His letter, according to him was presented to the House of Representatives on December 12, 2016. This was followed by its first hearing on March 22, 2017; second hearing in May 16, 2017, while the report was also laid on June 7, 2018, just as the report was tendered for consideration on October 10, 2018.

The Committee, set up by the Eight Assembly and chaired by Honourable Uzoma Nkem-Abonta and had Omale Anthony as its clerk had urged the NCS through the Controller General to reinstate Bamiloye, though without payment of arrears.

The committee recommendation states, “the committee recommends the House to urge the Controller General of the Nigeria Customs Service to reinstate the petitioner (Bamiloye) without payment of the arrears.

This was followed by a letter addressed to the Controller General dated 26 June 2019, received and signed for at the office of the CG on 15 July 2019.

The letter written and signed by the Clerk to the National Assembly, M.A. Sani-Omolori, titled “report of the committee on public petitions on the petition by Bamiloye Temitope Abiodun against the Nigeria Customs Service on his wrongful dismissal from service as a Marine Inspector of Customs” reads:

“The House of Representatives on Wednesday, 10th April considered the above report and consequently resolved to: urge the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service to reinstate Bamiloye Abiodun without the payment of his arrears.

“This letter communicates the above resolution of the House to you for further necessary action. A copy of the votes and proceedings of Thursday, 30 May 2019 is attached to this letter for your guidance.”

