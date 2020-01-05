Rivers Gov’t warns school heads against misconduct

Kindly Share This Story:

Orders 437 banned schools not to resume activities

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Ministry of Education has warned heads of government owned schools to avoid any form of extortion from pupils as schools in the state resume for the second term 2019/2020 academic session on Monday 6th January.

In a statement yesterday in Port Harcourt, the Commissioner of Education in the state, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, maintained that 437 private schools denied accreditation remained banned and should not reopen for academic activities.

It would be recalled that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, had set up a Committee for accreditation and approval of Private schools and the committee led by Prof. Ozo Mekuri Ndimele, in its report denied accreditation/approval to 437 schools.

However, Ebeku, noted that the directive on the ban of unapproved schools remained valid, advising parents and guardians of pupils and students not to patronize unapproved schools.

He warned that anyone caught operating unapproved schools in the state would face appropriate sanctions, describing such schools as illegal.

The Education Commissioner further stated that the state government had made adequate provisions for the maintenance and functioning of public schools in the state, and cautioned Heads of public primary and secondary schools in the state not collect any fee from pupils and students.

He warned that any Principal or Head teacher that violates the directive would face appropriate disciplinary measures.

