Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Rivers Gov’t warns school heads against misconduct

On 7:27 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Orders 437 banned schools not to resume activities

Rivers Gov't warns school heads against misconduct
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Ministry of Education has warned heads of government owned schools to avoid any form of extortion from pupils as schools in the state resume for the second term 2019/2020 academic session on Monday 6th January.

In a statement yesterday in Port Harcourt, the Commissioner of Education in the state, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, maintained that 437 private schools denied accreditation remained banned and should not reopen for academic activities.

READ ALSO: We will continue with mass development of Rivers State in 2020, says Wike

It would be recalled that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, had set up a Committee for accreditation and approval of Private schools and the committee led by Prof.  Ozo Mekuri Ndimele, in its report denied accreditation/approval to 437 schools.

However, Ebeku, noted that the directive on the ban of unapproved schools remained valid, advising parents and guardians of pupils and students not to patronize unapproved schools.

He warned that anyone caught operating unapproved schools in the state would face appropriate sanctions, describing such schools as illegal.

READ ALSO: Wike deliberately inciting disunity in Ijaw land ― Dickson

The Education Commissioner further stated that the state government had made adequate provisions for the maintenance and functioning of public schools in the state, and cautioned Heads of public primary and secondary schools in the state not collect any fee from pupils and students.

He warned that any Principal or Head teacher that violates the directive would face appropriate disciplinary  measures.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!