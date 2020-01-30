Rivers govt approves appointment of Sanitation Marshals

Kindly Share This Story:

PORT HARCOURT—In a move to ensure the promotion of sanitation in Port Harcourt and neighbouring suburbs, the Rivers State Executive Council on Wednesday approved the appointment of Sanitation Marshals.

The Rivers State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike also approved that a bill be sent to the Rivers State House of Assembly to give legal backing to the appointments.

State Information and Communication Commissioner, Paulinus Nsirim made this known after Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting.

He said: “The Rivers State Executive Council approved that a bill be sent to the Rivers State House of Assembly on the appointment of Sanitation Marshals to be empowered to enforce new sanitary practices and habits.

“Council frowned at the situation where people dispose refuse indiscriminately along the median and other unlawful places.

“The council agreed that the sanitation Marshals would be used to ensure that residents of the city practice good sanitary habits.”

Specifically, the Sanitation Marshals will have the responsibility of ensuring that refuse are bagged by residents and kept in designated locations.

“When they come into place, the sanitation Marshals will enforce the bagging of refuse, which will be kept at authorised places where sanitation Marshals will pick up the refuse.

“The proposed law will make the Sanitation Marshals to work between 3pm and late in the night. This is to ensure that the city is kept clean at all times.

“Under the proposed law, the State Government will provide vehicles to enforce sanitation laws across the state capital,” he said.

Speaking further, Nsirim noted that the Council approved the total rehabilitation of the premises of Tide Newspapers.

“The Rivers State Executive Council approved the complete rehabilitation of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation Premises.

“This is in line with the Governor’s Vision to ensure that the media industry in the state competes with their counterparts across the country. The Rivers State Newspaper Corporation in the next few weeks wear a new look in terms of the Physical Structure,” he said.

