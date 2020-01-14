Kindly Share This Story:

The house of representatives committee on power, Tuesday, asked the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend the planned increase in electricity tariff.

Recall that NERC had directed the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to enforce an upward review of the tariff starting from April 1.

In a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, Aliyu Magaji, the committee chairman, asked NERC to issue a directive suspending the upward review pending proper consultations on the matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: