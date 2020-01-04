Reps hail Air Force over destruction of Boko Haram facility in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Airforce has commended the Nigeria Airforce for destroying Boko Haram terrorists’ logistics facility at Gujeri, Borno State.

The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Muhammad Shehu Koko (APC-Kebbi), gave the commendation of his committee.

Hon. Dr Koko who described the recent attack as a welcome development said, the House, will continue to support the Air Force in ensuring that Boko Haram terrorists are completely wiped out of the country, especially in the North East.

“The House Committee on Airforce wants to use this medium, to congratulate the Nigerian Airforce in carrying out night-time airstrikes executed on 31 December after a series of intelligence and Surveillance.

“This is a sign of a new year in their operations in year 2020.

“The Chief of Air Staff Sadiq Abubakar has always proved to the Country that the force is capable and will continue to carry out its assignment in the interest of Nigerians”

“We hereby use this occasion to commend the operations of the Force and promise to do all within our Constitution to provide all the necessary equipment needed to the discharge of their duties”, he said.

The Airforce Committee assured Nigerians that the Committee under the watch of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila will carry out its oversight functions diligently and efficiently.

Recall that the Nigerian Airforce (NAF), through its spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola in a statement on Friday said it’s Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, had destroyed a Bokoharam Terrorists logistics facility at Gujeri, Sambisa Forest of Borno State.

Ibikunle added that the ISR missions identified some makeshift structures under some trees in the settlement that were being used by the terrorists to store fuel and other items for the maintenance of their vehicles.

However, the House Committee Chairman, said he is optimistic that the Force will sustain the tempo, in its fight in wiping out terrorist hideouts completely in Nigeria especially the North East.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his consistent support for the Force, he urged residents in the North East, to continue to provide the necessary information, to help the force in its operations.

“We will do all we can to ensure the welfare of the force and other sister security agencies is adequately taken into consideration”, he concluded.

