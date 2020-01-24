Reinstate us or face legal action, sacked workers tell EKSU

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Some of the disengaged staff of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti have threatened to drag the institution to court, if it failed to reinstate them within the next 30-days

The workers, in a letter entitled “Letter on notice and pre-action notice” dated January 22, 2020, written by their lawyer, Olabanjo Ayenakin of Banjo Ayenakin & Co to EKSU Registrar, Olusola Arogundade.

Copies of the letters which was made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti on Friday alleged that they were unlawfully disengaged from the institution.

Ayenakin stated, “We the solicitors to Mrs Oyinlola Omowumi Yinka, Mr Oke Sanmi and Mr Idowu Lawrence Tosin (for themselves and on behalf of the 299 technologists, non-teaching senior staff and junior staff of your institution, who were employed in 2016, but who were unlawfully disengaged on 5th December 2019 of EKSU who are herein referred to as our client and on whose behalf this letter is caused to be written to you”.

“The appointments of our clients were regular and proper; contrary to the insinuation that the appointments were irregular,” are seeking “immediate restatement of our clients; and payment of all the salaries of our clients which your institution owed them before they were wrongfully disengaged from their appointments.

The lawyers are also seeking “payment of all our clients’ salaries from the time of disengagement till now and thereafter; and promotion of our clients to the deserved position without prejudice to the disengagement”.

Ayenakin stated that EKSU disengaged “our clients on the ground that their services were no longer required when our clients had not committed any offence, infraction or any act of misconduct and when our clients were not queried, disciplined or made to face any disciplinary panel”.

According to him, the Committee of the Governing Council had refused to budge even when the affected workers, in accordance with the letter of disengagement issued to them, “individually appealed to it that they committed no offence and that their disengagements were wrongful, null and void”.

The lawyers stated, “Evidently, the disengagement of our clients in the manner in which it was done smacks of illegality and same is apparently malicious and devoid of fair hearing. The disengagement of our clients from their appointments is a direct affront and suspicious violation of the conditions of services of our clients as enshrined in the regulations of your university.

“Take notice that if your institution fails or refuses to reinstate our clients and accede to all other ancillary requests contained in this letter within 30 days from the date on this letter, we have our clients’ instruction to seek the reliefs contained herein, and that time, we shall not hesitate to seek relief bothering on aggravated damages against your institution,” Ayenakin stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

