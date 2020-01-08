Reckless driver knocks down Marshall to avoid arrest in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

An unidentified driver of a Toyota Camry car has reportedly knocked down a Marshal of Federal Road Safety Corps in order to escape arrest in Sagamu area of Ogun state.

In a statement by the Public Relation Officer of the FRSC, Route Commander, Florence Okpe said the driver with the Toyota Camry Ash colour with registration number KRD836FT drove the car roughly so that he can avoid being arrested by the FRSC team that had stopped him for violating traffic rules.

Okpe added that the arresting Marshal who sustained bodily injuries and was rushed to nearest hospital for medical treatment.

She added that manhunt was launched which later led to the arrest of the fleeing driver.

The statement read, “an incident occurred yesterday Tuesday 07 January 2020 at about 1150hrs around the Sagamu Interchange when an FRSC Marshal on duty was knocked down by a reckless driver who drove a Toyota Camry car Ash colour with registration number KRD836FT”.

“The arresting Marshal had stopped the vehicle who initially obeyed and stopped but in the process of attending to him, the driver just zoomed off and in that process brushed the arresting Marshal who sustained bodily injuries”.

“A manhunt was quickly organised which led to the arrest of the fleeing driver”.

“The injured Marshal was rescued to Idera Hospital for medical attention, while the offending vehicle was taken into custody.”

