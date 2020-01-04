Kindly Share This Story:

October 29, 2019, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres announced the appointment of Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi, as his Special Representative for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of United Nations-Energy.

Guterres welcomed the announcement Ogunbiyi as his Special Representative for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of United Nations-Energy.

Mrs Ogunbiyi was the immediate past Managing Director of the Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency (REA), a position she occupied historically as the first woman.

On January 1, 2020, Ogunbiyi released a video-statement, announcing her resumption and vision for her new appointment and efforts to achieve the Sustenable Development Goals (SDG7) in its last decade.

Mrs Ogunbiyi succeeds Rachel Kyte of the United Kingdom as Special Representative, Co-Chair of United Nations-Energy, and CEO of SEforALL.

During her time at REA, she was responsible for implementing the Nigerian Off-Grid Electrification Programme and successfully negotiating the Nigerian Electrification Project, to rapidly construct solar mini-grids and deploy solar home systems across Nigeria.

She also developed the Energising Economics Initiative and Energising Education Programme, which provide sustainable and affordable off-grid power solutions. Before joining the Federal Government of Nigeria,

Mrs Ogunbiyi was the first woman to be appointed as the General Manager of the Lagos State Electricity Board, which is responsible for public lighting, independent power projects, and energy development serving millions of people across the State. Prior to this, she consulted for the United Kingdom Department for International Development on public-private partnerships.

Her appointment comes as the world is about to enter the final decade to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7) – access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030. SEforALL is an international organization, headquartered in Vienna, Austria, that is dedicated to helping the world achieve SDG7 and Paris Agreement targets.

BIOGRAPHY

Before joining SEforALL, Damilola Ogunbiyi was the first female Managing Director of the Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency and responsible for successfully negotiating within 18 months the Nigerian Electrification Project which is a USD 550m facility (World Bank USD 350m and AfDB USD 200m) to rapidly construct solar mini-grids and deploy solar home systems across Nigeria. She was also responsible for the Energizing Education Programme which will provide uninterrupted electricity to 37 federal universities and seven teaching hospitals through off-grid captive power.

She also conceptualized the Energizing Economies Initiative, which provides sustainable and affordable off-grid power solutions to economic clusters, including markets and industrial clusters in Nigeria. When completed 1.2 million SME’s will be connected to the uninterrupted power supply. In addition, she drives gender inclusion activities in the REA and energy sector. Damilola previously worked as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Power and Head of the Advisory Power Team (APT) in the Office of the Vice President. She was responsible for the Power Sector Recovery Programme (PSRP), which is a series of policy actions, operational, governance and financial interventions to be implemented by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) over a five year period (2017-2021). Before joining the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), Mrs Ogunbiyi was the first female to be appointed as the General Manager of the Lagos State Electricity Board, which is responsible for public lighting, independent power projects and energy development in Lagos State. Under her leadership, five independent power projects were completed to deliver over 55 megawatts of power to Lagos State hospitals, schools, streetlights and the Government secretariat. In renewable energy, she completed a 5MW decentralized solar project for 213 schools and clinics in Lagos State. Mrs. Ogunbiyi entered public service as the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP). Prior to her appointment, she was a consultant for the United Kingdom Department for International Development (DfID) on public-private partnerships. Mrs Ogunbiyi maintains a keen interest in mentoring and empowering young people through skills acquisitions. She created the Lagos State Energy Academy to build the capacity of young people in renewable energy technology. Mrs Ogunbiyi is one of the Commissioners for the Global Commission to End Energy Poverty which is an initiative driven by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and The Rockefeller Foundation.

