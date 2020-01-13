Power: FG approves two committees for Mambilla hydro project

Kindly Share This Story:

To ensure its speedy take-off, the Federal Government, Monday, approved the constitution of two committees for the multi-billion naira Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project in Taraba State.

The committees, which include Inter-ministerial Steering Committee, IMSC, and Project Delivery Committee, PDC, are expected to be inaugurated soon.

A statement issued by Aaron Artimas, Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Power, said members of the Inter-ministerial Steering Committee are representatives of Federal Government agencies and Taraba State Government

It noted the Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman, will chair the Inter-ministerial Steering Committee, while the Director in-charge of Renewable Energy in the Federal Ministry of Power will head the Project Delivery Committee, reporting to the Hon. Minister of Power through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry.

Federal Government agencies named in the committees include Ministries of Water Resources, Environment, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Works and Housing, Justice, Information and Culture, and Mines and Steel Development.

Others are representatives of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, OSGF, National Security Adviser, NSA, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), and the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS.

The terms of reference of the Inter-ministerial Steering Committee include facilitating and fast-tracking the execution and project delivery of the Mambilla Hydroelectric power project; finalizing within six months the review of the project engineering and technical design concept to achieve optimal efficiency and benefit the immediate target market (the Northeast geopolitical zone); as well as obtaining approval of the Loan Facility from the China Exim Bank for the Off-shore component of the project based on the reviewed contract price.

The Inter-ministerial Steering Committee will be supported by Project Delivery Committee, which will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of the project in line with agreed timelines and deliverables, including design of a framework for post-project operational management that will ensure that the project starts performing from the point of delivery.

Also, an independent consultant will serve as a project coordinator to coordinate the administrative and stakeholder aspects of project implementation.

