Porsche adds two new models to Cayman range

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

PORSCHE is adding two sporty and high specification models to its mid-engine sports car range: the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0. The new two-seaters are powered by the same four-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine that is used in the 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4.

When combined with the manual six-speed transmission and sports exhaust system, the latest additions to Porsche’s GTS line-up produce 400 hp (294 kW), resulting in an exhilarating driving experience.

The models complete a sprint to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and have a top speed of 293 km/h and this addition comes with the standard Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sports suspension, as well as a 20 millimetre lower ride height and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with mechanical limited slip rear differential, this new generation of GTS models achieve a remarkable balancing act between dynamic handling and everyday comfort.

READ ALSO:

Alongside the standard Sport Chrono package which emphasises the athletic nature of the new mid-engine models, black contrasting design elements and a dark Alcantara® interior showcase typical features of GTS sports cars. Similar to the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4, the powerful four-litre engine in the new models is characterised by exceptional efficiency. Adaptive cylinder control that alternately switches off one of the two cylinder banks at low loads, direct fuel injection with piezo injectors and a variable intake system also contribute to the car’s efficiency.

The GTS engine also impresses with its superior power reserves and immediate response. It effortlessly revs to 7,800 rpm and thanks to the standard sports exhaust system with dynamic damper control, also enjoys the acoustic advantages of the rich six-cylinder boxer engine sound. The 718 GTS 4.0 models also adopt the twin tailpipe sports exhaust system from the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4, which due to its saddle-type design, creates space for the contrasting black rear lower section that was specially developed for the GTS models.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: