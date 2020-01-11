Policing is everybody’s responsibility, says Ooni

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II has described policing as the responsibility of every citizen to ensure a safe society.

A statement issued by the palace’s Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare on Saturday disclosed that the Monarch while receiving the new state Commissioner Police, Johnson Kokumo in his palace in Ile-Ife, said community policing is a call to duty for everyone.

While describing the Police chief as an epitome of good policing, he expressed confidence in his ability to further strengthen the current peace being enjoyed in the State.

“I am impressed by your approach especially as you’ve comprehensively stated your agenda and prime targets, this shows that you have the knowledge of the state and you are fully prepared to face the job ahead.

“Community policing is everybody’s responsibility and we traditional rulers will not leave to you alone. We will support you with the necessary information and an enabling environment. I have been a good partner in progress to your predecessors and I can assure you that you have my full support.” The Ooni noted.

Earlier in his address, CP Kokumo explained that his visit to the frontline monarch was to pay homage, seek his blessings and advice as well as presenting his agenda.

“Kabiyesi, my tenure will showcase a paradigm shift from the previously known police attitude to the public, Osun Police under my leadership will have huge respect for human right. A suspect shall remain a suspect until his conviction by a law court.

“My leadership will have zero tolerance for corruption, we want people to go about their normal businesses without fear molestation from the police.

“Ritual killings have been identified as a major security challenge in Osun and we need the synergy of the community particularly the royal fathers to end such. We’ve been trying on our own but it’s obviously impossible for us to achieve an end to this in isolation.

“We have a target which is to get rid of criminals especially ritualists and also ensuring that policing in Osun is community interest-driven and we won’t renege on this. We are aware of the State’s peculiarities and we will be guided by this.”

The Police chief who was flanked by other top officials from the State Police Command including the Police Public Relations Officer, Folashade Odoro was received by traditional and political stakeholders in Ifeland.

