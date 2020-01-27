Police smash robbery syndicate that steals vehicles from churches

Kindly Share This Story:

Arrest 3 teenagers for traffic robbery

By Evelyn Usman & Esther Onyegbula

Two suspected members of a syndicate that specialised in stealing vehicles from churches in Lagos have been arrested.

Also, three teenagers, who specialised in attacking motorists trapped in traffic and commuters at bus-stops in Lagos, were, weekend, arrested.

The car theft syndicate’s modus operandi included posing as worshippers in churches to move vehicles parked, while other worshippers are engaged in church activities.

The suspects, Bamidele Adebayo and Hakeem Taofeek, allegedly stole a Toyota Corolla Saloon car at a church in Shagari Estate, Ipaja area of Lagos, last Sunday.

Policemen from Ipaja division were said to have tracked it to Ijagba village in Sango Otta, Ogun State, while the suspects were looking for a buyer.

Also, policemen attached to Ipaja division have arrested three teenagers: Hassan Lekan, 19; Owolabi Seyi,18 and Ismailia Ibrahim, 19.

The suspects during interrogation confessed to operating between 4 am and 7 am. Aside from attacking motorists, they confessed to specialise in snatching bags and telephones from unsuspecting victims.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, who confirmed the arrest of suspected members of both gangs, said: “Police operatives deployed to Ipaja area on Anti Traffic Robbery Patrol (motorcycle patrol) by the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, arrested the traffic robbery suspects. Members of both robbery gangs have been charged to court.”

