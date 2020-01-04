Police rescue three from kidnappers in Kogi

Kindly Share This Story:

Police in Kogi State on Saturday rescued three kidnap victims from their abductors who held them in captivity for six days.

The spokesman of the state Police Command, William Aya, said in a statement that the victims – Mr. Mohammed Salisu Cache, Mr. Abdulraq Mohammed, and Abdulraq Anataku – were rescued unhurt in the early hours of Saturday.

Aya said the trio were kidnapped at 2:15 p.m., on December 30, 2019, along the Lokoja-Okene Road.

According to him, the victims were travelling in a vehicle from Lokoja when kidnappers opened fire on their vehicle and killed a co-traveller, Mrs. Afusat Suberu, on the spot, and thereafter abducted the three.

The command’s spokesman said the victims regained their freedom when a combined team of operatives from Federal Anti-Robbery Squad Special Forces, Police Mobile Force, and conventional police officers were mobilised for a massive manhunt for them.

“After some intensive pressures from the team of operatives, the kidnappers released all the three victims unhurt,” he added. (NAN)

