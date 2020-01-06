Breaking News
Police arrest woman for pushing rival, child into well

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old housewife, Hauwa Lawal, for allegedly pushing her rival, Zuwaira Sani, 35 and her 18-month-old son into a well.

The Command’s spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrest in a chat with journalists on Sunday in Kano.

Haruna said the police received a report on Friday that Lawal had pushed her co-wife and baby into a well.

Haruna said: “The suspect had a misunderstanding with the victim and they started fighting in the house. The suspect pushed her rival along with her 18-month-old son, Mustafa Gambo, whom she was backing into a well situated in their house.’’

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu Sani-Ahmadu, ordered the tracking down and arrest of the fleeing suspect within 24 hours.

“Operation Puff-Adder swung into action and arrested the suspect on Saturday at 1:17 a.m.

“The victims were removed from the well and were rushed to Rano Hospital where Sani was confirmed dead, while her son is alive and has been discharged from the hospital. The suspect confessed to the crime,’’ the Command’s spokesman added.

He said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for investigation. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

