Police arrest suspected traffic robber in Lagos

Police detectives from Bariga police station in Lagos have arrested a 23-year-old notorious traffic robbery suspect, Olowolayemo Sodiq.

Sadiq, who is also an alleged cult leader, had been on the police wanted list since last year

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Bala Elkana, disclosed this to journalists on Sunday.

He said Sodiq, who lives in Bariga, conspired with one Bamidele Moses to rob one Jude Saka of his Bajaj motorcycle in December last year.

The command spokesman said: “His accomplice was initially arrested by detectives from Bariga and transferred to the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in October 2019.

“The suspect has been on the police wanted list for series of traffic robberies and cult violent attacks in Bariga.

“The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to SARS for further investigation and diligent prosecution.” (NAN)

