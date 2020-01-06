Police arrest five kidnap suspects in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

Eric Ugbor – Aba

The Abia State Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, on Monday, confirmed the arrest of five suspects in connection with the abduction of a young boy in Umuoba, Isiala Ngwa South local government area of the state.

Okon, who spoke to journalists in Aba, said the suspects have also confessed to the crime.

He said: “I am aware of the arrest of five kidnappers who have confessed to kidnap escapades by Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). They are undergoing interrogation.”

A police source told our correspondent that the suspects were arrested on Monday morning in Isiala Ngwa North local government area of the state.

The suspects are – Ejike Nwankocha (42), who claimed to be a native doctor, David Alfred (23), Augustine Ejike (24), Alexander Azubunne (24), and Chide Monye (23).

The source said the suspects are all from Amaekpu Autonomous Community in Isiala Ngwa North LGA.

He said the suspects kidnapped the young boy in a bid to get his relation who resides abroad to pay them ransom.

Okon said the suspects would be arraigned in court at the end of investigations.

Vanguard

