Police arraign two men for alleged car theft

Two men, Azeez Ojo and Seun Kolawole on Tuesday appeared at the Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing two cars valued at N3.4 million.

The two men, who are standing trial for conspiracy and robbery, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendants and others still at large, committed the offences on September 27 and October 5, 2019 at Epe area of the state.

He said the defendants robbed one Mr. Seriki Ajisafe of his Toyota Camry car with registration No. EPE-88 EU valued at N1.6 million at gunpoint.

Eruada said the defendants also at gunpoint, robbed one Alhaji Fatai Ogunjobi of his Pathfinder jeep with registration No. APP-162 AY valued at N1.8 million and other items worth N180, 000.

“The defendants were later apprehended by the police while trying to sell the stolen cars,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 411 and 297 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. M.I. Dan-Oni granted each defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Dan-Oni said the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate fixed further hearing in the case for February 5. (NAN)

