Police admonished to desist from corruption

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

Officers of the Nigerian Police Force have been advised not to condone any act of corruption as it could jeopardize their future generation.

Speaking during a capacity building workshop organized by the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, aimed at sensitizing the Police force in Lagos on the need to have zero tolerance on corruption, Chairman, of CACOL, Debo Adeniran stressed the need for the Police to do away any form of corrupt practices said: “If we are living in a better society, corruption would not be the bane of our society.

“Corruption is not necessary if we have good conscience. Your conscience should be able to be your guard as it is the duty of the Nigerian police force to prevent sharp practices”.

ALSO READ: Policeman wanted for allegedly shooting 4 gamblers to death

Adeniran further urged the Police force to adhere to the dictate of the constitution saying: “If we are living in a better society, crime will not be the bane of the society.

There is a need for our police force to change their attitude towards corruption. When senior police officers don’t condone corruption, it will be hard for their subordinate to perpetuate corruption”.

In the same vein, Area Commander of Area F, Olusoji Akinbayo in his remarks said: “When I joined the police force, my salary was N200 and it was enough to take me home.

“When people know that you are stubborn doing the right thing, they will respect you for it. There are things you will do that people will hate you for but continue to do the right thing.

“Although there are consequences for such act but let the truths prevail”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: