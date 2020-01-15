Pochettino makes major demand after Man United ‘talks’

Kindly Share This Story:

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to become Manchester United boss at the end of the season but wants Ed Woodward to be taken off all football and transfer matters if he is to take the job, according to one journalist.

Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham in November after a poor start to the season, just five months after leading the club to their first Champions League final.

However, the Argentine remains very much a man in demand and continues to be linked with the United hot-seat, while he was even mentioned as a contender for the Barcelona job ahead of their decision to go with Quique Setien as Ernesto Valverde’s replacement.

But it is links with United that remain most prevalent, amid claims the Red Devils could show Solskjaer the door if they fail to qualify for the Champions League again next season.

As such, talkSPORT journalist Phil Brown claims that United have held secret discussions with Pochettino about taking over at the end of the season. Furthermore, it’s claimed the Argentine has given United a certain guarantee he’ll take charge – but not until the end of the season.

“What I’ve been told is United have been talking with Pochettino for a few weeks now,” Brown said. “But he doesn’t want the job until the end of the season.”

Solskjaer appears to have overcome rocky autumn to get back on track with United, though much of his future in the role will depend on how the rest of the season pans out and despite claims senior United stars had pleaded with the club’s owners not to show the Norwegian the door.

However, Brown is adamant Pochettino has been approached and talks have been held.

“I’ve been told by someone who would know, who I trust 100 percent and who has given me stuff in the past and been bang on so is clearly informed,” he insisted. “They’ve been talking to Pochettino for a few weeks but most likely if anything happens it’ll be at the end of the season.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

