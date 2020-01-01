Plateau State govt abandons ICD investors

Kindly Share This Story:

FG may step in to save project

By Godfrey Bivbere

There are indications that the Plateau State government has abandoned the Inland Container Depot, ICD, project located close to the state capital, Jos.

As a result, Vanguard Maritime Report gathered, the investors have approached the Federal Government to seek partnership or outright takeover of the project.

A source close to the investors told Vanguard Maritime Report that the past and present leaderships in the State have not shown any form of interest in the project.

The source explained that under the government of Jonah Janga, there was an attempt to use bulldozers to level everything that they (investors) have done at the site.

The source further explained that after the discussion, they were given two option, either to sale their shares to the federal government or get the revenue required to complete the project as President Mohammedu Buhari who is interested in the project, wants it commissioned by June 2020.

The source stated: “We are not getting any form of support from the Plateau State Government. We have already started discussion with the federal government.

“You remember what happened during Jonah Janga’s administration when they brought a bulldozer to level the work we have done at the ICD.

“Because we are not getting any support from Plateau State government, so we held a meeting with the federal government last month.

“They gave us some options concerning the ICD. One, whether we will transfer our shareholding to them or if we really want to do the project we have to show them that we have the money ready to complete the project because they said the president wants to commission it by June next year (2020).

“We told them that we have invested a total of N3.5 billion on the project so far and that is why we stood by the project all these while,” the source noted.

