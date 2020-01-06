Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

[PHOTOS] Soleimani: Shiites protest in Abuja, burn US flag

On 6:19 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shi’ites on Monday led a procession against the US government over the killing of Iran’s Military General, Qassem Soleimani, in Banex, Wuse Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Also read: Hezbollah leader says he warned Soleimani of assassination threat

The Shi’ite members were protesting over the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani following an airstrike by the United States of America.

They also demanded the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat who are currently detained

The angry protesters marched the streets of Abuja chanting hate songs and slogans like “Death To America.”

They also burnt a flag of the United States of America and carried placards condemning the killing of the top Iranian general, and also death to America, death to Isreal.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!