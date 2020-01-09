PENGASSAN to Chevron: Respect workers’ demands

Kindly Share This Story:

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) on Thursday urged the management of Chevron Nigeria Limited to respect the demands of its Nigerian workers.

PENGASSAN’s President, Mr. Ndukaku Ohaeri, told journalists in Lagos that it was important for the management of the oil giants to “respectfully reconsider the protesting workers’ demands”.

Ohaeri said: “Nigeria is a sovereign country, and we have our laws and rules and people who come in to do business, much as we support them, it is also incumbent on them to follow our laws and respect our traditions as well.

“The management needs to retrace its steps. When you do the right thing, you can now talk and people will listen to you.”

Describing the workers’ situation at Chevron as very unfortunate, the PENGASSAN chief said the association was working at resolving the disagreement between the oil company and its Nigerian workers with other stakeholders.

He urged the protesting workers to resume their duties as soon as the issues were resolved with the management of Chevron.

“We will resolve it.

“However, the management of Chevron must know that much as we will help them and do the best we can to ensure that their business is done, we will not accept anything that is a kind of disrespect to us,” Ohaeri added. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: