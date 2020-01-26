Vanguard Logo

PDP wins Kaduna Assembly seat

On 9:49 amIn Politicsby
PDP, LG Election, Nsukka
Peoples Democratic Party

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Mrs Comfort Amwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the rerun election for Sanga constituency seat in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The Returning Officer, Salihu Kargi of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria who announced the results in Gwantu on Sunday, said Amwe polled 19,815 votes to defeat Haliru Gambo-Dangana of the APC who scored 19,688 votes.

The rerun election was conducted in 14 polling units in the local government.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

