PDP will take over Edo if... — Imasuangbon

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Kenneth Imasuangbon, on Wednesday , stated that the PDP would win the Edo governorship election if the party elected the right persons and picked a strong candidate that is loved by Edo people.

He, therefore, called on members of the party to vote in credible executives at the party congresses scheduled to begin this Saturday.

Imasuangbon said the bastion of any political party is reflected in the type of leadership elected at the grassroots level.

Speaking to reporters, Imasuangbon reminded the Edo PDP members that the expected victory at the governorship polls would be easy if they elected sincere leaders and believed in party loyalty.

He said the current crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress should be exploited by PDP to take back power in Edo State and that the only way that could be done was for the party to ensure credible leaders were elected.

He said: “Edo PDP members have no choice than to do away from the past where few persons will pick the party’s leadership in the bedroom. They have to be steadfast.

“If we get it right from this Saturday then the victory of the party during the governorship election is assured.”

Also, a PDP support group, the PDP Youths for Justice, Alhaji Musa Kadiri, praised National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, for promising free and fair congresses in Edo.

Kadiri cautioned the outgoing State Executive led by Chief Dan Orbih not to support weak leaders to take over affairs of Edo PDP.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: