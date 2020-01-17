Breaking News
PDP to set up committee to review 2019 elections

PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Friday, resolved to set up a committee to review the outcome of the 2019 general elections.

The resolution followed a recommendation by former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the party’s 87th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting which held in Abuja on Friday.

Atiku in a brief remark condemned what he called the gradual erosion of democratic ethos in the past five years, even as he called on Nigerians to rise up and defend democracy in the land.

The committee when constituted will avail the party what went wrong and make recommendations on the way forward.

