PDP to Presidency: Don’t politicise Nigerians’ security concerns

…Warns against harassment of Senator Abaribe

…CUPP tackles Buhari’s aide, Garba Shehu over Abaribe

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has advised the Presidency not to politicise or trivialise demands by Nigerians for the resignation of its government as a response to what it called its failure to secure the lives and properties of the citizenry.

The party also charged the President and the All Progressive Congress, APC, led Federal Government to accept the apolitical verdict, “which transcends ethnic, political and religious boundaries, especially after President Muhammadu Buhari admitted failure by expressing “surprise” at the level of insecurity across the nation under its watch.”

Meanwhile, Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, had berated President Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, over his statement condemning Wednesday’s call by Senator Enyinaya Abaribe that the president should resign his position over the growing insecurity in the country.

Abaribe, had while contributing to a motion on insecurity, on the Senate floor insisted that it was time for Buhari to resign since he has failed to secure the country.

PDP in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, faulted the reaction of the Presidency to the calls for the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief, over worsening insecurity in the land.

The statement said, “The PDP notes that the fact that the Presidency resorted to hauling insults hate language and threats against patriotic Nigerians, including senators, instead of addressing issues of security before the parliament, shows that indeed, the Buhari

“Presidency has no answer to the litany of insecurity issues under its administration.

“It is instructive for the Buhari Presidency to note that the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abaribe, whose voice resonated in the chamber of the Senate, spoke the mind of majority of Nigerians who had become bullied, harassed and despondent in the face of escalated insurgency, bloodletting, killings and other acts of violence that have pervaded our nation.

“Senator Abaribe spoke on behalf of millions of Nigerians who have been killed, orphaned, widowed, maimed, rendered childless and homeless, as well as others who daily live in anguish, pain and fear in the face of worsening insecurity under the failed Buhari administration.

“On account of this, the PDP counsel agents of the Buhari Presidency to perish any thoughts of harassment, setup, frame-up or victimization of Senator Abaribe, who rose to the occasion through the constitutionally guaranteed privilege of the parliament to speak on behalf of ordinary Nigerians.”

On its part, CUPP, in a statement, yesterday, by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said, contrary to Shehu’s position, it was President Buhari who should have been in prison for toppling a democratically elected government in 1984.

He said, “Does Garba Shehu not know that President Buhari should have been in prison for life or faced the death penalty for the treasonable act of overthrowing the democratically elected government of Shehu Shagari in 1984.

“Mallam Shehu should not let the peanuts he collects for defending an incompetent regime make him speak like a roadside tout. In case Garba Shehu has forgotten, the primary responsibility of government is the protection of lives and property, a simple task his masters legendary incompetence cannot allow him to achieve.

“Since he does not have conscience, we advise him not to let those whose relatives are murdered every second take his case to their God. Shehu, let your masters secure the lives of Nigerians or get out.”

