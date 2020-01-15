Kindly Share This Story:

…Why we joined APC — Isiaka, Badru, others

By James Ogunnaike

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ogun State, yesterday, welcomed prominent members of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and African Democratic Party, ADC, who dumped their former parties to join APC.

Notable PDP and ADC chieftains, who joined the APC are the former deputy governor of the state, Alhaja Salmot Badru; the governorship candidate of ADC, Prince Gboyega Isiaka; two-term member of the House of Representatives, Apostle Dave Salako; former state chairman and Secretary of PDP, Elder Joju Fadairo and Chief Pegba Otemolu.

At a colourful ceremony witnessed by notable party chieftains, the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said the party will ensure that all new entrants are giving equal chance and opportunities.

Oshiomhole lauds Abiodun

Oshiomhole, who was represented by the South West Zonal Secretary of party, Ayo Afolabi, congratulated the state chapter of the party for ensuring that it becomes a beautiful pride for all, calling on them to remain focused and ensure that the party remains stronger.

He said: “This is the first time in the history of Ogun State where the State will be heading towards a one-party state. I congratulate all the decampees for taking firm decisions in joining the progressive train that will move Ogun State to the next level. Mr. Governor, you have started well and you will end well.”

Ogun now One-party state— Abiodun

Welcoming the decampees, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, said the defection was his administration’s pledge to run an all-inclusive government including politicians of various political parties and technocrats.

He charged all new and old members to sensitize all on the roles and responsibilities expected of them as party members urging them to move into the APC ward meetings and conduct themselves creditably.

His words: “This is the best way to join the party, you cannot join a party through a back door, those that said they are coming to APC without following due process are just deceiving themselves, but with these people here, Ogun State has become a One Party State.

“I urge all members of the party to welcome our people across the State with open arms and work together for the growth of this party and the success of the government.”

Why we joined APC—Isiaka

Speaking on the reason for joining APC, a three-time governorship candidate in the State, Mr. Gboyega Isiaka, popularly referred to as GNI, said his decision to serve was hinged on the urge to contribute to a Life of Abundance in Ogun State utilizing his God-given resources and potentials.

Isiaka said: “We found an alignment of values – which for us is fundamental for any political relationship. I saw in him, a man determined to run governance with sincerity and purpose. Among other shared values also, the Governor believes that the people must be the primary focus of any responsible government and that is reflected in his “Building our Future Together’ mantra”.

“More importantly, and despite the winner takes all of our politics and system of government, the APC in Ogun state through His Excellency, indicated strong resolve to have an inclusive and open administration that is receptive of other ideas and competencies.”

Besides, he said: “Our movement is deeply progressive in its ideological orientation with focus on progressive program and policies such as human capital development (health and education), good wage policy, a functional and well-funded pension scheme, progressive economic policies, caring for the weak and vulnerable in the society (social welfare) and infrastructural development. It is gratifying to note that these same programmes constitute the cornerstone of the All Progressive Congress which we have decided to join the ranks of millions of its membership in the State.”

“I assure you that in joining the APC today we bring value to the table. We are adding thousands of dedicated members, we are adding trusted ideas to the governance process, we are bringing intellectual competencies that can be useful in diverse areas, we are bringing our abiding values of handwork, integrity and shared prosperity, and we are moving our tested and timeless electoral value to this party.

“All our members have been sufficiently sensitized on their roles and responsibility as party members as they will from this week move into the APC ward meetings and conduct themselves creditably. I urge all members of the party to welcome our people across the State (among which few numbers were accredited as delegates to this ground today) with open arms and work together for the growth of this party and success of the government”, Isiaka said.

We won’t discriminate against you—Ogun APC chairman

Earlier in his welcome address, the State Chairman of APC, Chief Yemi Sanusi, said he was elated with the high caliber of people joining the party, attributing it to the people-friendly policies of the governor.

He told them that in spite of their new nomenclature, the Party will not discriminate against them, urging them to work for the success of Dapo Abiodun’s administration.

Vanguard

