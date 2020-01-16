Breaking News
Translate

Ozil opens up on ‘hard time’ under Emery at Arsenal

On 10:15 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Mesut Ozil, Unai Emery, Arsenal

Mesut Ozil insists he will stay at Arsenal for the rest of this season and has hailed the impact of Mikel Arteta after he experienced a “hart time” under Unai Emery.

The playmaker suggested the former club captain has a better connection with the Arsenal players and that he feels rejuvenated under the Spaniard.

ALSO READ: Appeal denied: Arsenal’s Aubameyang to serve three-match ban

Ozil whose £350,000-a-week contract ends at the end of next season has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce but insisted he is going nowhere.

He told the Mirror: “I am very pleased with my contract that will continue here this year and the year after. “I can’t tell you what the future will bring, I’m excited about the future, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Ozil’s troubled spell continued after Emery had left when in December he went completely missing in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City and angrily kicked his gloves as he walked from the pitch.

Ozil insists things are different under Arteta, who lifted two FA Cups as a player at Arsenal and served as captain from 2014 until his retirement in 2016.

ALSO READ: National Sports Festival: Edo holds state championship, as Obaseki lights up torch

Ozil added: “I had a hard time, especially with the previous coach Unai Emery, but now everything has changed, and I am very happy with everything. I play regularly and everything goes well.

“Arteta, as I said in my previous interviews, it was surprising to many people that he adopted the club in such a short time. He’s doing a good job. He’s hungry for success.

“Everything about him is positive. Arteta’s story is a bit different because I don’t remember when she quit football, but it hasn’t been over that long. In this way, players can understand more easily.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!