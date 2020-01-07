Breaking News
Osun govt installs new Alapomu of Apomu

Alapomu
Prince Kayode Adenekan Afolabi is new Alapomu of Apomu

Prince Kayode Adenekan Afolabi has been installed as the new Alapomu of Apomu in Isokan local government area of Osun State.

His appointment was approved by the Osun State government Monday, January 6, 2020. He proceeds to Ilofi, the traditional grooming session from yesterday, leading to the presentation of staff of office by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, later.

Afolabi from Atoyebi ruling house succeeds to the throne which had been vacant in the last five years since the passage of Oba Lasisi Afolabi of Ayeye ruling house.

Oba Afolabi joins the likes of  Apetumodu and Alara of Ara whose appointments were recently ratified by the Oyetola administration of Osun State.

