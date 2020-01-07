Osun govt installs new Alapomu of Apomu

Kindly Share This Story:

Prince Kayode Adenekan Afolabi has been installed as the new Alapomu of Apomu in Isokan local government area of Osun State.

His appointment was approved by the Osun State government Monday, January 6, 2020. He proceeds to Ilofi, the traditional grooming session from yesterday, leading to the presentation of staff of office by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, later.

Afolabi from Atoyebi ruling house succeeds to the throne which had been vacant in the last five years since the passage of Oba Lasisi Afolabi of Ayeye ruling house.

ALSO READ:

Oba Afolabi joins the likes of Apetumodu and Alara of Ara whose appointments were recently ratified by the Oyetola administration of Osun State.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: