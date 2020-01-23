Osinbajo presides over expanded NEC

On 11:41 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Uzodinma, Tambuwal, Ortom others in attendance

Osinbajo presides over expanded NEC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the expanded National Economic Council, NEC meeting which is the first in 2020

In attendance at the meeting holding at the State House Conference Hall, Abuja includes Senator Hope Uzodinma who was recently declared the governor of Imo State by the Supreme Court

The meeting started about 11 am after the arrival of the Vice President which was immediately followed with the rendition of the national anthem and then the opening prayer by the Chairman of South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

READ ALSO: Afenifere chieftain apologises for unknowingly obstructing Osinbajo’s convoy

Also present are Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

Others are Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna, Odom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State who is Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors Forum, NGF, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

Some governors were represented by their deputies.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!