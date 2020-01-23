Osinbajo presides over expanded NEC

Kindly Share This Story:

Uzodinma, Tambuwal, Ortom others in attendance

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the expanded National Economic Council, NEC meeting which is the first in 2020

In attendance at the meeting holding at the State House Conference Hall, Abuja includes Senator Hope Uzodinma who was recently declared the governor of Imo State by the Supreme Court

The meeting started about 11 am after the arrival of the Vice President which was immediately followed with the rendition of the national anthem and then the opening prayer by the Chairman of South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Also present are Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

Others are Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna, Odom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State who is Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors Forum, NGF, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

Some governors were represented by their deputies.

