Oshiomhole should stop sounding like broken brass ― PDP

…Says Nigerians need no reminder of Buhari’s intent to leave in 2023

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has advised the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC), Adams Oshiomhole to stop pushing his party’s third term discourse in the public space.

The party also warned the former Edo state governor to desist from going to the Presidential villa to push the impossible as such will not save him from the axe of suspension dangling over his political head or his inescapable prosecution over allegations of corruption and mismanagement of Edo state resources while he was governor.

The party made this known in a statement issued late on Thursday night by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan

“Mr Oshiomhole should stop sounding like a broken brass in his attempt to launder a failed merchandise.

“Of course, Nigerians need not be reminded, of the exit date of an administration that has caused them so much pains, abused our law, trampled on their rights and undermined our electoral process.

“It would interest Oshiomhole to know that if anything, Nigerians are already counting days for May 29, 2023, when the APC and the Buhari administration will be consigned to the dustbin of history.

“Oshiomhole should, therefore, accept the fact that Nigerians have moved ahead towards 2023 and that the APC is not in their equation,” the statement read in part.

