Oscars: Top nominations overwhelmingly white and male

This year’s Oscar nominations have been announced, with the Joker leading the pack with 11 nods.

However, the Academy Awards are likely to face criticism over lack of diversity after just one black person made it into an acting category and one non-white director was selected for the best director list.

No women were selected in the best director category, a fact that was noted by presenter Issa Rae in her announcement: “Congratulations to those men”.

Oscar best actor nominees:

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

[Sky News and AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

