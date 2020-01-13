Breaking News
Translate

Oscars: Top nominations overwhelmingly white and male

On 3:20 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:
The Joker leads this year’s Oscars with 11 nods. PHOTO: Warner Bros

This year’s Oscar nominations have been announced, with the Joker leading the pack with 11 nods.

However, the Academy Awards are likely to face criticism over lack of diversity after just one black person made it into an acting category and one non-white director was selected for the best director list.

No women were selected in the best director category, a fact that was noted by presenter Issa Rae in her announcement: “Congratulations to those men”.

Oscar best actor nominees:

  • Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
    Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
    Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
    Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
    Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

[Sky News and AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!