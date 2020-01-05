One dies, four injured in Ogun road accidents

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

One person was confirmed dead while four others sustained injuries in multiple accidents in different parts of Ogun State on Saturday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to the statement signed by the FRSC Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe, a total of three road traffic crashes were recorded on Saturday across Ogun State.

Okpe said, “the first crash occurred at about 0720hrs on the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway around Aiyetoro, in which two persons were involved, both male adults and both sustained injuries. No death was recorded from the crash”.

” The lone crash involved a BAJAJ BOXER Motorcycle with registration number AGL466QJ, saying that the injured victims were rescued to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Sagamu”.

She added that “the sum of Thirty-Nine Thousand One Hundred and Thirty Naira (N39,130 ) recovered from the crash scene including telephone handsets were handed over to the victims”, adding that the suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed.

Okpe disclosed that the second crash occurred at about 0835hrs on the Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway around Osupori, saying that a total of five persons were involved in the accident, which comprised three male adults and two female adults.

“Two persons were injured, both female adults. No death was recorded from the crash. A TOYOTA CAMRY Car with registration number LSR355FK was involved in the crash and the injured victims were rescued to the FRSC Emergency Road Side Clinic at Itori for medical attention”.

She said the third crash occurred at about 1620hrs on the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway around NIPCO PETROL STATION close to CAR PARK C in Mowe.

“A total of three persons were involved in; all male adults. No injury was recorded from the crash but it led to the death of one person”.

Okpe disclosed that two vehicles were involved, a MAN TRUCK with registration number DLA-540XA and a BAJAJ BOXER MOTORCYCLE with no registration number.

“The corpse of the killed victim was deposited at Fakoya Morgue at Sagamu adding that the suspected cause of the crash was route violation (riding against traffic).

Vanguard News Nigeria.